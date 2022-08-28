Analysts Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Target Price at C$16.56

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TA shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:TA opened at C$12.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$11.87 and a 12 month high of C$15.28. The company has a market cap of C$3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -9.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.71.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$458.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.07%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

