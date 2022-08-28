Analyzing Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) & Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) and Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and Golden Sun Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute 8.64% 31.52% 8.10% Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute 0 0 4 0 3.00 Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Universal Technical Institute and Golden Sun Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 72.51%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than Golden Sun Education Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and Golden Sun Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute $335.08 million 0.69 $14.58 million $0.55 12.44 Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Education Group.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats Golden Sun Education Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. In addition, the company provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers programs for welding and computer numeric control machining. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 12 campuses. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

