Analyzing Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) and Its Peers

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oil-Dri Co. of America to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Oil-Dri Co. of America has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oil-Dri Co. of America’s rivals have a beta of 0.28, suggesting that their average share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil-Dri Co. of America 0.32% 4.38% 2.86% Oil-Dri Co. of America Competitors -119.10% -14.91% -10.37%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Oil-Dri Co. of America and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oil-Dri Co. of America and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil-Dri Co. of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Oil-Dri Co. of America Competitors 49 160 379 6 2.58

As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 28.50%. Given Oil-Dri Co. of America’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oil-Dri Co. of America has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Oil-Dri Co. of America pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Oil-Dri Co. of America pays out 933.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 55.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oil-Dri Co. of America and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oil-Dri Co. of America $304.98 million $11.11 million 231.25 Oil-Dri Co. of America Competitors $1.59 billion $103.63 million 62.97

Oil-Dri Co. of America’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oil-Dri Co. of America. Oil-Dri Co. of America is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oil-Dri Co. of America beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names. It also offers animal health and nutrition products for the livestock industry under the Amlan, Calibrin, Varium, Neoprime, MD-09, and Pel-Unite and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names. In addition, the company provides cat litter products, such as scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled materials that absorb oil, acid, paint, ink, water, and other liquids under the Oil-Dri brand name; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. Its customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product and sports turf material users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.