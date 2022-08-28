Analyzing Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Sumo Logic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sumo Logic has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, monday.com has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumo Logic -51.30% -26.10% -18.45% monday.com -42.31% -25.09% -18.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumo Logic and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sumo Logic and monday.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumo Logic $242.13 million 4.20 -$123.36 million ($1.18) -7.45 monday.com $308.15 million 16.89 -$129.29 million ($3.87) -30.47

Sumo Logic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than monday.com. monday.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumo Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sumo Logic and monday.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumo Logic 0 5 2 0 2.29 monday.com 0 1 8 0 2.89

Sumo Logic presently has a consensus target price of $12.93, suggesting a potential upside of 47.08%. monday.com has a consensus target price of $210.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.10%. Given monday.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe monday.com is more favorable than Sumo Logic.

Summary

monday.com beats Sumo Logic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads. The company also provides observability solution, an out-of-the-box solution for managing their application reliability for cloud applications; and security solution that helps developers, security analysts, and security operation centers that detect threats, perform security analysis and forensics, and automate security responses to remediate against those threats for cloud applications. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for marketing, CRM, project management, software development, and other fields; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

