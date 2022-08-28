Analyzing UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) & Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UFP Technologies and Venus Concept’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $206.32 million 3.52 $15.89 million $2.73 35.16 Venus Concept $105.62 million 0.22 -$23.01 million ($0.55) -0.63

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Concept. Venus Concept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 7.63% 10.62% 6.40% Venus Concept -30.06% -104.81% -23.42%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares UFP Technologies and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for UFP Technologies and Venus Concept, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Venus Concept 0 1 1 0 2.50

UFP Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $95.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.52%. Venus Concept has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 976.35%. Given Venus Concept’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of UFP Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.1% of Venus Concept shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Venus Concept on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The company also provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets, which are applied in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products in the United States principally through a direct sales force, as well as independent manufacturer representatives. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin. The company also offers Venus Fiore, a device that delivers non-thermal RF with massage and magnetic field pulses to treat various medical conditions; Venus Bliss, a device for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance; and NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system. In addition, it provides Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of pseudofolliculitis barbae; and ARTAS iX, a robotic system to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

