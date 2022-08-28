AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,104 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 110,205 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at $3,109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,542 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 5.3 %

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Shares of AU stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.