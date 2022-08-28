Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $117,464 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after buying an additional 452,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,952,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,028,000 after buying an additional 718,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,438,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,863,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 509,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,066,000 after purchasing an additional 465,035 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Articles

