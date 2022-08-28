Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 115,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 394,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.18.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Down 3.8 %

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

