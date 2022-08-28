Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.8% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $73,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $163.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.62 and a 200-day moving average of $157.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.18.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

