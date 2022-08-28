AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells $598,275.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
AppLovin Trading Down 4.9 %
NYSE APP opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.79, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.14.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.