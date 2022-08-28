AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells $598,275.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AppLovin Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE APP opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.79, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.14.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APP. Bank of America raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

