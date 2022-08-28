AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

NYSE:ATR opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $136.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.02.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.31%.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,072 shares of company stock worth $12,529,567 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,411,000 after purchasing an additional 95,033 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after acquiring an additional 475,626 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,734,000 after acquiring an additional 78,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

