Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) PT Lowered to $1.00

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 150.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on APTX. Cowen cut shares of Aptinyx to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx Stock Performance

Shares of APTX stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.76.

Institutional Trading of Aptinyx

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.