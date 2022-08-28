ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ArcBest to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.44.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ArcBest by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ArcBest by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,823,000 after purchasing an additional 112,804 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 490,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.