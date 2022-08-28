Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Arco Platform Trading Down 7.9 %
Shares of ARCE stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $396.12 million, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 0.73.
Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Arco Platform
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
