Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Arco Platform Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $396.12 million, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arco Platform

About Arco Platform

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 633,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 219,124 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 4th quarter worth $2,194,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,325,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 317,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

