argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $465.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $384.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.16. argenx has a 1 year low of $249.50 and a 1 year high of $403.77.

Institutional Trading of argenx

argenx Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,857,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,574,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of argenx by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.