Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €3.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €3.00 ($3.06) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.

AT1 has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Price Performance

AT1 stock opened at €2.92 ($2.98) on Friday. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a 12-month high of €6.90 ($7.04). The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.31.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.