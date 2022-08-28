Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €3.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €3.70 ($3.78) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AT1. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €2.92 ($2.98) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.31. Aroundtown has a one year low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a one year high of €6.90 ($7.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

