Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €6.20 by Warburg Research

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 112.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Aroundtown Stock Down 2.0 %

AT1 stock opened at €2.92 ($2.98) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a 12 month high of €6.90 ($7.04). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.31.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

