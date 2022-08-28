Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Hits New 1-Year High at $192.33

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $192.33 and last traded at $190.84, with a volume of 4312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.08.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,083 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,245 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

