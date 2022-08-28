Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,599,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,433.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after acquiring an additional 123,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,741,000 after acquiring an additional 101,755 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 131,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100,390 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 205,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,290 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.75.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Shares of ABG stock opened at $184.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.11. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.