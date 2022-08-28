Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Head to Head Survey

Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) and Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Lifestyle International has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Ashtead Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestyle International N/A N/A N/A Ashtead Group 15.46% 27.56% 9.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lifestyle International and Ashtead Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lifestyle International and Ashtead Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestyle International $294.67 million N/A -$167.95 million N/A N/A Ashtead Group $6.64 billion 3.39 $920.08 million $10.56 19.33

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestyle International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lifestyle International and Ashtead Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestyle International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashtead Group 0 3 7 0 2.70

Summary

Ashtead Group beats Lifestyle International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifestyle International

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons. The company is also involved in the property development, investment, holding, and leasing, as well as restaurant and club operation activities; and financial investment, advertising, and financing activities. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 967 stores in the United States, 89 stores in Canada, and 177 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

