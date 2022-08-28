ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.24

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 158399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASAZY. Citigroup cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 280 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.50.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.