Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.66

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 42475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,275.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

