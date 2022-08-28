Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.87% and a negative return on equity of 111.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $29,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock worth $244,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 860,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 62,717 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 313,582 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Stories

