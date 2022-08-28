Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) versus Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Financial Contrast

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A -22.57% Tiptree -1.71% 12.89% 1.54%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $4.84 million 0.23 -$5.67 million N/A N/A Tiptree $1.20 billion 0.35 $38.13 million ($0.62) -19.39

This table compares Atlas Financial and Tiptree’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tiptree has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atlas Financial and Tiptree, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tiptree beats Atlas Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency paratransit, limousine, livery, and business autos. It distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services. The company also offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; and maritime shipping services, as well as invests in shares. It markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, auto dealers, retailers, brokers, and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

