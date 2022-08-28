AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 165.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,282,000 after acquiring an additional 474,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,789,000 after acquiring an additional 191,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $209.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.47.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

