Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $37.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVID. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Avid Technology by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

