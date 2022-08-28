Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) vs. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Critical Survey

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. currently has a consensus target price of $8.55, suggesting a potential upside of 56.88%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

51.9% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $900.45 million 1.54 -$264.08 million $1.09 5.00 Avino Silver & Gold Mines $11.23 million 5.85 -$2.06 million $0.06 9.33

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 32.64% 5.30% 3.41% Avino Silver & Gold Mines 16.90% 12.00% 10.49%

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces manganese sulphate monohydrate and other by-products generated from minerals; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

