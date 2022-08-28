Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.82

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.82 and last traded at $81.78, with a volume of 4437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 11.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.