Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Stories

