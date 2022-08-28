Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,238,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 24,313,532 shares.The stock last traded at $3.88 and had previously closed at $3.81.
The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.25%.
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
