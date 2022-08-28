Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,238,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 24,313,532 shares.The stock last traded at $3.88 and had previously closed at $3.81.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Bradesco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,925 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,912,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,142,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,976,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,919,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,496 shares during the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

