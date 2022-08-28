Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 991.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 616,788 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,978 shares during the period.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Stories

