Bank of America Lowers Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Underperform

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SID. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $2.99 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $1,249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.