Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 244.33 ($2.95).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.46) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 29th. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Insider Transactions at Barclays

In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £185,872.32 ($224,591.98).

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays Cuts Dividend

BARC stock opened at GBX 162.10 ($1.96) on Friday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The stock has a market cap of £26.38 billion and a PE ratio of 540.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

