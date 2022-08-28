Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.35) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hunting to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 275 ($3.32) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hunting to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 300.83 ($3.64).

LON HTG opened at GBX 277 ($3.35) on Friday. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 356.50 ($4.31). The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of £456.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 271.74.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

