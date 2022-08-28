BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $175.95

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $175.95, but opened at $183.43. BeiGene shares last traded at $185.74, with a volume of 794 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $46,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $62,033.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,135. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BeiGene by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.