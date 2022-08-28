BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $175.95

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $175.95, but opened at $183.43. BeiGene shares last traded at $185.74, with a volume of 794 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.
BeiGene Trading Up 2.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.74.
Institutional Trading of BeiGene
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BeiGene by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period.
BeiGene Company Profile
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
