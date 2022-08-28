Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 49 ($0.59) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 180.40% from the stock’s current price.
Resolute Mining Price Performance
LON RSG opened at GBX 17.48 ($0.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.73. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 26 ($0.31). The company has a market cap of £192.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.74.
About Resolute Mining
