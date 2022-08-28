Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 49 ($0.59) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 180.40% from the stock’s current price.

LON RSG opened at GBX 17.48 ($0.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.73. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 26 ($0.31). The company has a market cap of £192.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.74.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

