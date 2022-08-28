Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Foundation 33.93% 12.47% 1.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.5% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of First Foundation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Berkshire Bancorp and First Foundation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Foundation 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Foundation has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.36%. Given First Foundation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and First Foundation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Bancorp $20.05 million 8.02 $2.70 million N/A N/A First Foundation $317.67 million 3.50 $109.51 million $2.48 7.94

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Summary

First Foundation beats Berkshire Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and finance leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan; four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 28 branch offices and 3 loan production offices in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii. First Foundation Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

