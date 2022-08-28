Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stake Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Beyond Air by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Price Performance

Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.25. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XAIR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Beyond Air from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Beyond Air from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Amir Avniel sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $425,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 408,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beyond Air news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $483,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,446,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,589,930.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Amir Avniel sold 65,500 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $425,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 408,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,631,580. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial medical device and biopharmaceutical company. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria.

