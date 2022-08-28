Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Position Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,957,000 after buying an additional 258,945 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,543,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at $815,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $820,681.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,177,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at $815,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,306 shares of company stock worth $12,823,312. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bill.com Stock Down 5.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.26.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $167.66 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.99 and a 200-day moving average of $163.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.