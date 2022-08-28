BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $112.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.92. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.