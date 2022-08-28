Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of BGI stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.16. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.77.
Birks Group Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birks Group (BGI)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.