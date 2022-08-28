Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $74.63, but opened at $72.83. Block shares last traded at $72.85, with a volume of 51,858 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,202.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,139,791.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,689.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,202.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,139,791.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,813 shares of company stock valued at $26,201,618 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Block from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Block from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Block from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.34.

Block Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $93.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1,646.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Block by 6.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 3,213.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Block by 9.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,870,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,418,000 after buying an additional 240,666 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

