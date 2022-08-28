Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

