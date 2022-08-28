Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,675,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $107,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,541 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,066,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,245,000 after purchasing an additional 135,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $111,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,674.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $111,331.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,674.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,145. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BPMC opened at $72.23 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

