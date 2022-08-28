Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 111,580 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.97.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,708,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after buying an additional 1,740,849 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after buying an additional 1,347,721 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,583,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 823,185 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

