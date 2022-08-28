BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 75.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 11.5% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

