Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,208,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185,959 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brady were worth $102,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRC. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,305,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 71.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 142,696 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,935,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 18.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 236,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brady

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $205,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,340 shares in the company, valued at $17,218,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $56.39.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Brady had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Brady Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

