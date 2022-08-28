BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (LND) and Its Peers Financial Review

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ competitors have a beta of -29.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 3,095% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors
|32
|127
|415
|23
|2.72
As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 77.12%. Given BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
|$227.68 million
|$58.96 million
|5.19
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors
|$1.62 billion
|$90.75 million
|4.20
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
|30.53%
|25.90%
|17.30%
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors
|-180.78%
|-13.66%
|-9.38%
About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 17 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 farm in Paraguay with a total area of 223,551 hectares of own lands and 51,747 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
