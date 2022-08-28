Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

BRX opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

